Buddhist practitioners and followers hold prayers at Phat Tich Pagoda in Laos (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - Buddhist practitioners and followers held prayers at Phat Tich Pagoda in the Lao capital of Vientiane on December 31 to wish for peace and happiness in the upcoming new year of 2021.

Venerable Thich Minh Quang, a member of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Laos and head of the coordinating board of Vietnam-Laos Buddhist cooperation, said followers in Laos have upheld solidarity and helped one another overcome the difficulties from COVID-19.

In response to a call from the pagoda, 200 million LAK (21,510 USD) and necessities were raised for disaster-hit people in Vietnam’s central region and districts in Laos’ Savannakhet province, and delegations sent to support the disadvantaged in Laos.

Quang voiced a hope that followers will maintain solidarity and further support their homeland.

Built in 1957, the pagoda meets the religious needs of Vietnamese living in Vientiane and nearby. It is a place for exchange, promoting unity in the Vietnamese community in the country./.