The Vientiane workshop highlights Vietnam – Laos special relationship. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A symposium highlighting the 60-year diplomatic relations and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Laos and Vietnam was held by the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Theory Council in Vientiane on August 29.



The event also aims to review the results of the cooperation in theory and practice research between the two Parties, the states and peoples; and lessons and experience in the Laos - Vietnam cooperation relationship.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung emphasised the importance of the solid political and strategic trust between the two countries, saying that this is one of the decisive elements that make the Vietnam-Laos relationship more special than other international relations.

This trust helps the two countries always stand firm amid changes, and against plots and divisive actions of hostile forces; and serves as a foundation for the two sides to further foster their relations in the future, he said.



For his part, Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, said although the global and regional situation remains complicated the two countries always work together to elevate their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation to a new height.



They have coordinated closely in sharing experience and lessons; exchanging information on strategic directions and visions for the development in each country; strengthening trust and close coordination on strategic issues between the two parties and state; adjusting the political-diplomatic cooperation mechanism; addressing problems that hinder bilateral economic cooperation; and facilitating goods exchange between the two countries, he said./.