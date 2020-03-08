Vientiane-Da Nang flight to launch in late March
Lao Airlines will launch a direct air route between Da Nang in central Vietnam and Vientiane, capital of Laos, with three flights per week from March 29.
Aircrafts at Da Nang International Airport. A new direct air route will connect the city and Vientiane, Laos from March 29. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - Lao Airlines will launch a direct air route between Da Nang in central Vietnam and Vientiane, capital of Laos, with three flights per week from March 29.
Da Nang city’s tourism promotion centre has confirmed the new route, stating the flight will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
Lao Airlines will use ATR-72 aircraft with 70 seats for the new flights, which will boost tourism, investment and trade between the two cities and northeast region of Thailand.
The Vientiane-Da Nang flight will take off from Lao at 11.10am before arriving at Da Nang International Airport at 12.50pm. Meanwhile, the flight will leave from Da Nang at 1.30pm, landing at Vientiane airport at 3.30pm.
One way tickets for the flight will be sold from 190 USD to 392 USD, while promotional fares will start from 25 USD.
Lao Airlines offers ticket prices and information on the flight at www.laoairlines.com./.