Business Vietnam’s rice exports increase 27 percent in first two months of 2020 Vietnam exported 890,000 tonnes of rice worth 420 million USD in the first two months of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 27 percent and 32.6 percent and in terms of volume and value, respectively, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months Credit growth of the banking system in the first two months of this year reached only 0.06 percent, slowing significantly against the 1 percent rate in the same period last year, due to impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported.

Business Association calls for rate cuts, improved legal framework for new property products The Vietnam Real Estate Association has proposed the Government develop measures with a focus on credit and tax support, together with improving the legal framework for new property products so as to aid the property market to overcome this difficult period.

Business Steelmakers hit hard by virus outbreak as demand, prices spiral Vietnamese steelmakers were in need of State support to minimise the damage caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which could well reach a pandemic as dozens of countries reported new infections, said industry leaders and experts.