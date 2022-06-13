Environment Forum spotlights sustainable development of Vietnamese marine economy A forum on Vietnam’s sustainable marine economic development took place in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on June 12.

Environment Meeting marks World Oceans Day, Vietnam’s sea-island week in Phu Yen A meeting took place in the south-central province of Phu Yen to celebrate World Oceans Day (June 8) and the Vietnam Sea and Island Week, which began on June 1.

Environment Ha Tinh: Vu Quang national park receives rare wild animals The Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh on August 11 received an Assam macaque and a pangolin from the local border force.

Environment Government, partners discuss mangrove afforestation in Mekong Delta Local authorities and experts from international organisations and partners have discussed measures to increase the mangrove restoration and afforestation in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region at a workshop in Hanoi.