Viet Nam News to co-chair webinar on renewable energy in Asia
Viet Nam News – an English-language daily of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – will co-chair a live webinar themed “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on June 15 with the aim to intensify dissemination on Asia’s “green” strategy.
"Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” webinar (Photo: Viet Nam News)Hanoi (VNA) – Viet Nam News – an English-language daily of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – will co-chair a live webinar themed “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on June 15 with the aim to intensify dissemination on Asia’s “green” strategy.
The challenges of climate change and energy security have propelled Asian nations to increasingly embrace investment in renewable energy.
Advanced technology, investment incentives and readied capital have also helped renewable energy become one of the highest growth sectors with increasing deployment by businesses as they pursue the ‘green’ strategy.
These issues and more on renewable energy development in Asia will be highlighted at the webinar, which will be co-chaired by Viet Nam News, The Statesman of India and Korea Herald. All of them are members of the Asia News Network (ANN), an alliance of 21 major media agencies in 19 Asian countries.
The zoom webinar invitation link for registration is: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_gjvelxT-25anHKFMl-gA.
The event will open with a keynote address by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.
Other speakers include Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B Grimm Power from Thailand; Hideki Minamikawa, President of Japan Environmental Sanitation Center; Frank Phuan, Business CEO of Sunseap Energy based in Singapore; and Anil Sood, President, Chetna, India; and Phan Tan Canh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan province, Vietnam.
The event will be moderated by Trong Kien Tran, News Editor at Viet Nam News and Pana Janviroj, Editor, Asia News Network.
The webinar is free of charge./.