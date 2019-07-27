At the event (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Viet Tech Day 2019, the largest Vietnamese tech symposium in Japan, took place in Tokyo on July 27, attracting nearly 400 young tech lovers.



The event was held by the Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) under the auspices of Vietnam’s VinAI and VNEXT, Japan’s Mercari, BizReach, Line and Money Forward, and the US’s Google.



Nguyen Mai Anh, member of the organising board, said the event aims to introduce the latest technological trends to young people, help them shape career orientations in the future.



Vietnamese engineers working for major hi-tech groups shared knowledge about application of artificial intelligence and blockchain in business today.



VPJ is a non-profit organisation gathering young Vietnamese intellectuals working in Japan.



Apart from Viet Tech Day 2019, VPJ previously held talk show “Talk VietPro – Vietnamese Dream in Japan”, and Happy Mom Conference.-VNA