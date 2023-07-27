At the event (Photo: VNA)

- More than 1,000 beauty brands of around 400 companies from 25 countries and territories are being introduced at the international beauty exhibition - Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2023 which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27.Accordingly, exhibitors from such countries as the US, France, Italy, Belgium, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are showcasing cutting-edge spa and beauty salon equipment and products on an area of 10,000sq.m.Diverse activities are expected to be held during the course of the three-day event, including an exchange with key opinion leaders and key opinion consumers (KOLs/KOCs) and a series of seminars on beauty technology and cosmetic business strategies from famous experts in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries.BT Tee, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam – the organiser of the event, said that the beauty industry is experiencing great changes, stemming from the strong entry wave of cosmetics and aesthetic technology from many leading countries in this field, as well as the trend of respecting the value of sustainable development.The organiser expects Vietbeauty & CosmoBeauté Vietnam 2023 to become an annual reputable destination for retailers and service providers, he added./.