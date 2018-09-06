Scene at the Vietbuild Hanoi opeining ceremony (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)

The Vietbuild Hanoi 2018 International Exhibition (Phase 2) opened at the National Exhibition Construction Centre and Hanoi Museum in the capital city on September 6.The event is held by the Vietnam National Real Estate Association in partnership with the VNREBUILD Real Estate International Exhibition Organisation Co. until September 10.It features 1,500 booths run by nearly 400 companies, including 261 domestic and 75 joint venture enterprises alongside 65 foreign firms from 24 countries and territories, such as France, the US, Russia, Turkey, India, Italy, the UK, Australia, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and China.On display are new products and advanced technologies in the fields of real estate, interior and exterior decoration, and construction and building materials. On the first day of the exhibition, real estate products, electric devices, solar power equipment, doors and accessories, and building materials pulled the greatest attention from visitors.According to many businesses, a series of Vietbuild exhibitions held in recent years have benefited them greatly. The events have enabled them to get closer to customers and to manufacture products more relevant to latest consumer trends.This year’s Vietbuild is organised in Hanoi in three phases. The first phase took place from March 28 to April 1 with 1,700 pavilions featuring nearly 500 businesses from 18 countries. The third phase is due to be held from November 23 – 27.The event also opened in Da Nang, Can Tho, and Ho Chi Minh City earlier this year. –VNA