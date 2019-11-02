Politics Vietnam, Ivory Coast hold huge cooperation potential: Deputy PM Vietnam and Ivory Coast have huge potential to boost collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, thanks to their sound political relations, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Business Vietsovpetro welcomes first oil flow from Bach Ho field’s BK-20 rig The Vietnam - Russia oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) has welcomed the first flow of commercial oil from the BK-20 rig belonging to the Bach Ho field.

Business Vietnam, US customs join hands in fight against origin fraud The customs authority of Vietnam has been proactively fighting fraud of origin and illegal trans-shipment, General Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) Nguyen Van Can said on November 1.