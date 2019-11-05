Located in Manhattan, New York, the office is the first of its kind opened by a Vietnamese commercial bank in the US. The office received a licence from the New York State Department of Financial Services on June 17 this year. Earlier on October 26, 2018, Vietcombank received approval for its application from the US Federal Reserve System.

The event proves Vietcombank’s effort towards the goal of becoming the top bank in Vietnam, one of the top 100 in Asia, one of the world’s top 300 financial-banking groups, and one of the world’s 1,000 biggest listed firms globally, as set in its development strategy to 2025 with a vision to 2030.

The office will connect with existing and promising clients in the US, make market analysis reports, and attend business seminars to support partners in the country.

In October 2019, Vietcombank was also allowed by the State Bank to open a branch in Australia.

The US is among the biggest trade partners of Vietnam with two-way trade growing through the years to hit 35.4 billion USD in the first six months of 2019, compared to 58.8 billion USD in 2018 and 50.8 billion USD in late 2017./.

VNA