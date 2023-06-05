Business Layoffs could last until year-end: experts Layoffs could run until the end of 2023 as firms continue to trim their ranks in line with slumping global demand, experts have said.

Business FDI in Ho Chi Minh City down 13.5% in five months The total inflows of foreign direct investment into Ho Chi Minh City from early this year to May 20 reached over 1.14 billion USD, down 13.5% annually, reported the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange rate drops strongly at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,693 VND/USD on June 5, down 29 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 2).

Business Ministry proposes reducing 50% of various fees and charges The Ministry of Finance has proposed reducing by 10% to 50% of fees and charges in the securities sector, fees for appraisal of licenses for international travel service business, and for issuance of citizen identification cards from July 1 to December 31, 2023.