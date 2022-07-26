Business GMS-Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opens The Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 25.

Business Petrol prices cool, cost pressure reduced Falling petrol prices have given cheer to people and businesses and may stimulate consumer demand in the near future.

Business Vietjet inaugurates more routes between Vietnam and RoK Vietjet on July 25 jubilantly commenced operation of Ho Chi Minh City – Busan service with the maiden flight warmly welcomed with water cannon at Gimhae International Airport.

Business Reference exchange rate down 11 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,196 VND/USD on July 26, down 11 VND from the previous day.