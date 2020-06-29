Business Hanoi has 275 more municipal-level OCOP products Hanoi recently announced 275 products meeting standards of the “One Commune – One Product” (OCOP) programme at the municipal level in 2019, raising the total number of such products here to 301.

Business Petrolimex targets revenue and profit drops The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex or PLX) forecast a drop in both revenue and profit this year due to the decline in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Quality needed to boost agricultural, aquatic exports Vietnamese enterprises need to improve product quality, build their brands, and ensure product traceability to increase the exports of agricultural and aquatic products, experts said at a recent seminar held in HCM City.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on June 29, down 3 VND from the last working of previous week (June 26).