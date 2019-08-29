At the event (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition (Vietfish) 2019 opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29.Themed “Asia’s Home of Seafood”, the three-day event is featuring more than 370 booths run by businesses from 15 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, Germany, Singapore, and China.Vietfish 2019 is designed to connect producers in the fisheries sector with local and foreign firms, and provide a platform for businesses to learn and share their experience and update on new technologies in the field.On the sidelines, there are also a range of seminars on the traceability of product origin and value improvement, with the participation of domestic and international experts.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, stated fishery is a spearhead sector that contributes significantly to the growth and export value of Vietnam’s agricultural industry.Tien said the exhibition is a channel for businesses to introduce products, promote brands and seek partners.A report by the Directorate of Fisheries showed that turnover from aquatic product exports hit 9 billion USD in 2018, accounting for 22.5 percent of the country’s agricultural product export revenue.Vietnam’s aquatic products have reached out to more than 170 markets worldwide. There are over 600 producers and exporters in the sector, creating jobs for 5 million workers and helping the country be ranked among world’s largest fisheries exporters. –VNA