Vietfish, Vietnam’s biggest fisheries exhibition, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29.

In its 21st edition this year, the three-day event, with the theme “Asia’s Home of Seafood”, features more than 340 booths of businesses from 15 countries and territories.

Vietfish 2019 is designed to connect producers in the fisheries sector with local and foreign firms, and provide a platform for businesses to learn and share their experience in the field. It is hoped to attract 17,000 visitors this year.

A report of the Directorate of Fisheries showed that turnover from aquatic product exports hit 9 billion USD in 2018, accounting for 22.5% of the country’s agricultural product export revenue.

The country's aquatic products have reached out to more than 170 markets worldwide.