HCM City (VNA) – The Vietfood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack) International Exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10.

Running until August 12, the annual expo is featuring more than 800 booths run by about 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories.

On display are the sector's products, machinery, equipment, and packaging-processing technologies.

Director General Nguyen Van Nga of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Southern Region said that Vietnam’s food and beverage market has seen strong growth in 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic. The expo will become a practical bridge to bolster collaboration both home and abroad, contributing to the development of the economy in general and the industry in particular, he said.

Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the participation of many foreign countries and territories at the event has shown the potentials of Vietnam’s food and beverage market, stressing the locality has always committed to creating favourable conditions for investors investing and operating their businesses in the city.

A highlight of this year's expo is the presence of the 10 pavilions from India, Poland, and the Republic of Korea, among others, showcasing meticulously designed and diverse food and beverage products of these countries.

The gathering of two major industries in this event provides opportunities for partners and customers to quickly assess and understand market demands, thereby identifying necessary development trends for businesses. This is also an opportunity to form partnerships and collaboration among enterprises, manufacturers, and distributors both domestically and internationally, contributing to the expansion of the global supply chains./.