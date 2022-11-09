Delegates cut ribbons to open the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietfood & Beverage – Propack, a reputable exhibition in the field of food, beverage and processing and packaging equipment and technologies, opened in Hanoi on November 9.

The event is jointly organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad), the Vietnam Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Association (VBA), and the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City.



Covering 4,500 sq.m, the exhibition features 300 booths by 250 businesses from various countries.



The expo gathers prestige firms in the food industry, along with famous international brands such as Choya from Japan, Obsortech from Switzerland, and India Frozen Foods, Rustam Foods and Al-sameer from India.





The exhibition is expected to welcome more than 8,000 visitors.(Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening of the event, Nguyen Khac Luan, director general of Vinexad, said the exhibition will offer chances for domestic and foreign firms to access markets, popularise products, and strengthen their brands.



It is also hoped to help businesses explore the market demands and design their development strategies.



The exhibition will last until the end of November 12 and expects to welcome more than 8,000 visitors./.