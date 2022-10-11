Vietfood & Beverage – Propack will take place from November 9-12 in Hanoi (Photo: Vinexad)

– The Vietfood & Beverage – Propack, a reputable exhibition in the field of food, beverage and processing and packaging equipment and technologies, will take place from November 9-12 in Hanoi, according to the organiser, the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).Covering 4,500 sq.m, the exhibition will feature 300 booths by 250 businesses from various countries, showcasing a diversity of products.The event will gather prestige firms in the food industry, along with famous international brands such as Choya, Obsortech, Allanasons, India Frozen Foods, Rustam Foods and Al-sameer.Vinexad said the exhibition will offer chances for domestic and foreign firms to access markets, popularise products, and strengthen the brand.The event is expected to help businesses explore the market demands and design their development strategies.A BMI report showed that Vietnam is one of the most attractive food and beverage markets in the world, ranking 10th in Asia in 2019. Total revenue of the sector reached nearly 976 trillion VND (40.81 billion USD) in 2020, making up 15.8% to the country’s GDP.Spending on food and beverage accounts for about 35% of the total expenditure of Vietnamese consumers.Vietnam is expected to become the third largest market in terms of the number of consumers and the fifth in terms of total spending on those items in Southeast Asia by 2030./.