– The 26th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack) International Exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.Lasting through August 13, the annual expo is featuring 400 booths run by around 350 businesses from 18 nations and territories.On display are the sector's products, machinery, equipment, and packaging-processing technologies.Deputy Director General Nguyen Van Nga of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Southern Region said taking place annually in Hanoi and HCM City, the event aims to help domestic firms expand businesses and markets and boost exports and foreign companies seek distributors in Vietnam.Ly Kim Chi, head of the municipal Food and Food Stuff Association, said this year’s edition boasts many interesting activities for visitors and networking events for the business community./.