The expo will feature 800 booths by 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories. (Photo: VNA)

The 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.It will feature 800 booths by 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories. A wide range of products will be on display, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, medicinal food, functional food, seafood, as well as machinery and equipment for food production, packaging, and preservation, the organisers said at an August 2 press conference on the event.A highlight of this year's expo is the presence of nine national pavilions from India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Greece, Russia, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand, showcasing meticulously designed and diverse food and beverage products of these countries.According to Nguyen Dang Hien, Vice President of the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCM City, the gathering of two major industries in this event provides opportunities for partners and customers to quickly assess and understand market demands, thereby identifying necessary development trends for businesses. This is also an opportunity to form partnerships and collaboration among enterprises, manufacturers, and distributors both domestically and internationally, contributing to the expansion of global supply chains./.