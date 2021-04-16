Vietinbank eyes 16.8 trillion VND in pre-tax profit
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) has set a goal of posting 16.8 trillion VND (728.1 million USD) in pre-tax profit this year, the bank’s annual general meeting on April 16 heard.
The figure represents a slight annual increase against the 16.45 trillion VND in pre-tax profit recorded last year.
Vietinbank also aims at achieving asset and credit growth of 6-10 percent and a maximum of 7.5 percent, respectively. Its bad loan ratio is expected to be kept under 1.5 percent.
VietinBank Chairman Le Duc Tho said the bank will continue to work towards recording higher business growth, dramatically improving quality and efficiency, expanding the scale of operations, implementing appropriate credit growth solutions, and effectively balancing capital sources.
It will also promote credit activities in green and environmental protection fields, he added.
Tho emphasised that the bank will further its implementation of solutions to support customers affected by natural disasters and pandemics, especially COVID-19, in line with directions from the Government and the State Bank of Vietnam./.