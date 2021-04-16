Business Role as global manufacturing hub to fuel Vietnam’s growth: Oxford Economics The UK's forecasting and quantitative analysing company Oxford Economics has given positive assessments on Vietnam, highlighting the rising role of the country in the global manufacturing supply chains.

Business COVID-19 containment contributes to Vietnam’s upgraded outlook: Fitch Ratings Strong export growth and a successful campaign to contain the spread of COVID-19 have supported Vietnam’s economy through the pandemic and allowed the government to adopt a restrained fiscal policy response, says Fitch Ratings.

Business PCI 2020: Local authorities urged to improve transparency, accountability The report on Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2020 acknowledged efforts in administrative reform of all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, but the business circle still wants local administrations at all levels to further improve their transparency and accountability.

Business Efforts to stimulate domestic consumer market continue as pandemic threatens exports Many provinces and cities have launched programmes this year to promote local consumer demand to support businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect exports.