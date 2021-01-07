Business Disbursement of public investment at record since 2016 The disbursement of public investment was estimated at 398 trillion VND (17.24 billion USD) as of the end of December, meeting 82.8 percent of the Government’s plan – the highest rate in the 2016-20 period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Van Phong economic zone attracts over 150 investment projects The Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ) in the central province of Khanh Hoa has so far attracted 153 investment projects, of which 89 have become operational.

Business Can Tho collects over 28.5 trillion VND to State budget in 2020 The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho collected over 28.5 trillion VND (1.23 billion USD) to the State budget last year, heard a conference hosted by the municipal State Treasury on January 6.

Business Vietnam – economic bright spot in 2020 Vietnam has emerged as an economic bright spot with a growth rate of 2.91 percent in 2020, which is attributable to the country’s efforts in containing COVID-19 and timely support policies to people and businesses, international organisations said.