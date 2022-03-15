Travel Tuyen Quang tourism adapting to “new normal” With nearly 500 historical monuments and famous landmarks, northern mountainous Tuyen Quang province has significant potential in historical, ecological, and community-based tourism. It is currently focusing on developing typical local products, accessing the domestic tourism market, and turning itself into a friendly and safe destination for tourists.

Travel Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Russia from March 25 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 22 announced that it will temporarily suspend flights on the Hanoi-Moscow route from March 25 to review and clarify the procedures, requirements and regulations related to the craft insurance and flight operations to Russia.

Destinations Hustle and bustle return to Hanoi’s Old Quarter With Hanoi beginning to restore its tourism sector, restaurants and bars are now open after 9pm and have adopted measures to continue the effective control over COVID-19. The Old Quarter has again welcomed large numbers of visitors looking to have fun, eat, and shop, offering a positive sign that the capital’s tourism sector is on the road to recovery.

Society Vietnam officially resumes tourism activities The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, on March 22 held a ceremony to officially announce Vietnam’s tourism reopening.