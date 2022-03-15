Vietjet accompanies International Hot Air Balloon Festival 2022 in Tuyen Quang
The northern province of Tuyen Quang will host the first International Balloon Festival with the companionship of Vietjet, as part of a series of campaigns during "Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2022,” the International Balloon Association and Tuyen Quang authorities announced on March 15.
Representatives of Vietjet and the People's Committee of Tuyen Quang province at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)
At a press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15, the International Balloon Association and the Department of Culture and Information of Tuyen Quang said the festival will take place from March 30 to April 3, 2022, gathering 20 hot air balloons from different countries around the world including the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Spain and the Netherlands. Vietjet's hot air balloon will represent the national colors of Vietnam in this festival.
During the festival, visitors will have a chance to experience a free hot air balloon flight at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang City when presenting Vietjet’s boarding pass or e-tickets .
In addition, visitors have the opportunity to participate in unique festival activities to celebrate the Tuyen Quang tourism year and celebrate the 75th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to Tuyen Quang to lead the Vietnamese people in the resistance against the French colonialists.
Visitors will also be able to participate in exchange programmes with delegations of pilots from countries participating in the festival, and Miss World Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh.
Vietjet's safe and green flights are ready to accommodate all passengers to back to the sky from domestic and abroad with many new products and services, modern fleets, young and beautiful flight attendants, and unique art programmes in flights.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has revolutionized the aviation industry. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares and diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's most significant private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.