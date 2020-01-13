Society Cambodia guard official pays pre-Tet visit to Can Tho A delegation from the Royal Cambodian Army’s High Command of Guards led by Deputy Commander, General Dieng Sarun visited the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 13, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society More than 330 households get electricity in Son La More than 330 households in four villages of Chieng Hac commune, in the northern mountainous province of Son La were officially provided with electricity on January 12.

Society Outstanding army coaches, athletes honoured Army coaches and athletes who showed excellent performances at international sporting events in 2019 were honoured at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on January 13.

Society Top legislator meets with former senior NA leaders National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to former NA leaders at a meeting in Hanoi on January 13.