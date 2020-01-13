Vietjet Air adds five air routes between Vietnam, Japan
An aircraft of Vietjet Air (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 13 announced that it has opened five more air routes linking culture, economic and political centres of Vietnam and Japan in 2020.
Accordingly, the new routes will connect Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang of Vietnam to Nagoya city; and Hanoi to Fukuoka and Kagoshima.
Nagoya and Fukuoka are the third and fourth largest cities of Japan, while Kagoshima is home to a large Vietnamese community.
With a total of 10 routes connecting Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Kagoshima, Vietjet Air continuously contributes to the addition of travel options, thus helping promote cultural and economic exchange between the two nations.
Vietjet is the first in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.
The airlines was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. It has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.
It owns one of the world’s newest and most modern fleet with an average age of only 2.7 years operating at the highest quality and safety standards
Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily and have carried around 100 million passengers to date, with 120 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international ones such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the RoK, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia./.