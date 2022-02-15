Vietjet Air doubles flight frequency to Thailand from March
A Vietjet Air plane (Source: Vietjet Air)Hanoi (VNA) - Budget carrier Vietjet Air announced on February 15 that it will operate six return flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s Bangkok from March, doubling its current frequency.
The airline’s representative said the move aims to offer more flight options for passengers and make contributions to the recovery of trade and tourism links between the two nations and in the region.
Serving the plan, Vietjet Air will launch a 50 percent ticket discount programme for the route between February 16 and 21 for flights departing from February 16 to May 31.
Vietjet Air’s passengers flying internationally from HCM City will continue to receive a free COVID-19 PCR test at the testing points designated by the airline.
Fully vaccinated Vietnamese tourists with valid negative test results within 72 hours before departure can access Thailand’s "Test & Go" programme to enter the country without quarantine.
On January 1, the carrier resumed its commercial international flights connecting Hanoi and HCM City with Tokyo (Japan), Taipei (Taiwan), Seoul (Republic of Korea), Singapore, and Thailand./.