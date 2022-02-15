Business Customs procedures to go paperless this year The customs sector will synchronously implement solutions to achieve the target of paperless customs in 2022, according to a directive recently issued by the General Department of Customs.

Business 5.7 trillion VND wind power plant inaugurated in Soc Trang A wind power plant built at a cost of nearly 5.7 trillion VND (250.5 million USD) was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang’s Vinh Chau township on February 15 after more than one year of construction.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to attract investment projects from RoK The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is developing infrastructure in its industrial parks in a bid to attract more investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK).