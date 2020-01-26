Vietjet Air gets exceptional permission to fly Chinese back to Wuhan
Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan has said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) allowed the Vietjet Air to run four flights from the central province of Khanh Hoa to the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of corona virus outbreak, to fly Chinese tourists back home.
The Deputy Minister affirmed that this is only an exception as the CAAV had ordered the cancel of all flight permits and suspension of new permit granting for all flights, both regular and non-regular ones, between Vietnam and Wuhan city, Hubei province.
He noted that the flights operated by Vietjet only carried Wuhan passengers back to China and the return flights were without any passengers, adding that all crewmembers on those flights had to undergo health check-ups, and aircraft were sterilised in line with regulations.
Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific have also confirmed that they operate no direct flights to and from Wuhan at present.
The two carriers will refund tickets or change flights for free for passengers who have been booked on flights to and from Chinese cities since January 24 till new announcements are made.
The CAAV also asked regional airports and Vietnam Airports Corporation to partner with health quarantine agencies to promptly discover, isolate and closely check cases of suspected infection./.
