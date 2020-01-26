Society Fireworks across Vietnam kick off Year of the Rat People across Vietnam flocked streets to watch stunning fireworks and ring in the New Year at midnight on January 25.

Society Workshop on President Ho Chi Minh held in Ukraine A workshop on President Ho Chi Minh was held on January 23 at High School 251 named after the President in Kiev, Ukraine.

Society Teacher spends young days on supporting poor people Poor residents in remote areas in western Quang Tri province consider teacher Ly Chi Thanh as part of their families thanks to his volunteer work.

Society Dien pomelo - a Hanoi speciality With its unique fragrance and sweetness, Dien pomelo, grown in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi, is a precious gift for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.