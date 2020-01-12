Business Vietnamese firms seek food business chances in India With support from the trade office of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, many Vietnamese firms participated the third international exhibition and trade fair (Indus Food 2020) held in India’s Uttar Pradesh state from January 8-10, seeking business and cooperation chances in confectionery, drinks and fruit.

Business Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banks The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.

Business More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.

Business No bubble but land prices might increase: ministry While there are few, if any, signs of the real estate bubble bursting in 2020, the Ministry of Construction said that land prices could increase in some areas.