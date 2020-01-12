Vietjet Air launches new routes linking Can Tho with Taiwan, RoK
Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Delegates at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Can Tho - Taipei route operates four round trips per week. Meanwhile, the Can Tho – Seoul route has three flights per week.
Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Vietjet Air Luu Duc Khanh said the airline currently boasts 80 airplanes and will add 24 others to its fleet this year. It has carried over 100 million passengers on 137 air routes, of which there are nine from/to the Mekong Delta.
Since the first air route inaugurated in 2014, Vietjet Air now has the largest number of routes to the Can Tho international airport among Vietnamese carriers, with seven domestic and two international ones, he added.
Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Dao Anh Dung said the additional international air routes will bolster investment attraction, tourism development and create optimal conditions for regional residents to travel.
On the occasion, the carrier and HD Bank presented 100 million VND (4,300 USD) each to the city’s fund for the poor./.
The Can Tho - Taipei route operates four round trips per week. Meanwhile, the Can Tho – Seoul route has three flights per week.
Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Vietjet Air Luu Duc Khanh said the airline currently boasts 80 airplanes and will add 24 others to its fleet this year. It has carried over 100 million passengers on 137 air routes, of which there are nine from/to the Mekong Delta.
Since the first air route inaugurated in 2014, Vietjet Air now has the largest number of routes to the Can Tho international airport among Vietnamese carriers, with seven domestic and two international ones, he added.
Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Dao Anh Dung said the additional international air routes will bolster investment attraction, tourism development and create optimal conditions for regional residents to travel.
On the occasion, the carrier and HD Bank presented 100 million VND (4,300 USD) each to the city’s fund for the poor./.