Vietjet introduces a new mobile app with special integrated program named "Vietjet Sky Club" with many convenient features and many massive attractive incentives (Photo: Vietjet Air)

HCM City (VNA) - Pioneering in the application of technology to bring a comfortable and enjoyable flight experience to customers, new-age carrier Vietjet introduces a new mobile app with special integrated program named "Vietjet Sky Club" with many convenient features and many massive attractive incentives.



The new version of Vietjet Air smart app helps customers update the most reasonable fares quickly, shorten booking steps and make payment easily with a wide network of banks. The smart notification system ensures that you will not miss any chance to hunt for 0 USD tickets.



Customers can manage flights, check in online, receive information on changing flight hours or buy add-on services at any time. Save your money and manage your journey anytime, anywhere with Vietjet Air mobile app!



In addition, Vietjet Air mobile app has a function for customers to register for membership and pay via Vietjet Sky Club to receive great deals immediately:

Free membership registration



- Free payment for all domestic and international trips



- Buy 0USD tickets every Sunday



- Be the firsts to receive information of promotion everyday



Especially, the first 10,000 members who deposit at least 1,000,000 VND into Vietjet Sky Club account will receive 100,000 VND immediately from July 2, 2019 until the quantity is sufficient.



With a friendly interface and modern information security methods, buying tickets via Vietjet Air mobile app and Vietjet Sky Club membership registration will give you your own air ticket payment account, establish accumulated plans for travel and frequently receive the amount of deposit through promotions, top-ups and other great deals.



With just a few simple touches on the screen, you have a utility application and enjoy attractive promotions. Download Vietjet Air application COMPLETELY FREE at:

App Store (for iOS): https://apple.co/2XCgyUH

Google Play (for Android): https://bit.ly/2xgboil



Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.



Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 119 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.-VNA