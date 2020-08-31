Vietjet Air offers half priced fares to celebrate National Day
Vietjet Air has teamed up with the five-star hospitality group Vinpearl offering half-priced fares and hotel stays in order to celebrate the country’s 75th National Day.
Vietjet operates one of the most modern and environmentally friendly fleets.(Photo courtesy of the airline)
From August 31 to September 4, passengers can book tickets at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air’s mobile app using the promotion code "QUOCKHANH" to get the fares (excluding taxes and fees) on Vietjet's extensive domestic flight network.
Five million promotional tickets are available from September 1, 2020, to April 27, 2021 (excluding public holidays), the airline said in a statement.
Passengers can also use the code "QUOCKHANH" to receive a one-of-a-kind promotion at Vinpearl’s high-class resorts and hotels with 50 per cent discounts when booking at www.vinpearl.com as long as the length of stay is appropriate with the flight itinerary (subject to Vinpearl’s terms and conditions).
Each boarding pass is applied once and will be revoked upon check-in, Vietjet said.
At the meantime, Vietjet is also offering 15kg of checked baggage free of charge for all passengers flying across Vietnam from now until March 28, 2021, including the Lunar New Year period.
The promotion is applied for passengers buying tickets and completing the payment from August 12, 2020, to October 24, 2020./.