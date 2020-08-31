Business Infographic CPI increases by 0.07 percent As reported by the General Statistics Office, Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) slightly went up 0.07 percent month-on-month in August due to the impacts of heavy rainfalls nationwide and rise in domestic rice and education service prices. The figure was down 0.12 percent from December and up 3.18 percent annually.

Business HCM City accelerates disbursement of public investment capital Ho Chi Minh City had disbursed nearly 21.28 trillion VND (920 million USD at current exchange rate) of public investment capital as of August 23, fulfilling 50.5 percent of the assigned capital this year, the city’s Department of Planning and Investment reported.

Business Vietnamese aviation industry dejected as COVID-19 returns The second wave of COVID-19 that began at the end of July, the peak summer travel period, has disillusioned airlines that had earlier begin to hope for a recovery.

Business Listed realty firms to enjoy fruitful last quarter Although there are some listed property developers worth investing in, challengers are still aplenty, especially as earning don’t normally surge until the final quarter of the year.