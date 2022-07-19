From Hanoi, direct services to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore will be launched on September 27, October 7 and November 2, respectively.



From HCM City, the first Vietjet Air flights will take off for the three Indian cities on September 29, October 10 and November 1, respectively.



The routes between Da Nang and those three Indian destinations will be launched in November and December.



Four flights will be operated on each of these new routes weekly.

Vietjet Air is currently operating four air routes to India, connecting Hanoi and HCM City with New Delhi and Mumbai.



The move aims to meet the increasing demand for both personal and business travel between the two countries and regions./.

VNA