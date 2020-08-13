Society Free rides helping patients in Da Nang To support patients at local health facilities amid the latest outbreak of COVID-19, many men in Da Nang city are offering them free rides home.

Society Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws Seven foreigners have been fined under a decision of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on August 12 for gambling through the internet.

Society International Youth Day 2020 marked in Hanoi International Youth Day 2020, themed “Vietnam we want in 2030: The youth act for a clean environment”, was marked during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 12.

Society Quang Tri locks down hamlet due to high risk of COVID-19 infection Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri have locked down Bau hamlet in Gio Chau commune of Gio Linh district from 9pm on August 11 night.