Vietjet Air opens Tet tickets for sale
Budget airlines Vietjet Air on August 12 started selling 1.5 million tickets for flights during the next Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday to meet the traveling demands of customers.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The tickets are available at website www.vietjetair.com, mobile app Vietjet Air, and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam as well as official retail offices.
A representative of the carrier said that during the holiday, Vietjet Air will have 1.5 million seats in more than 50 domestic routes.
As part of the efforts to prevent COVID-19 pandemic, the airlines will continue applying health check and health declarations for passengers and crew members before all the flights. They are asked to wear face masks throughout the flights.
All Vietjet Air flights meet the safety standards of the World Health Organisation and the International Air Transport Association, said the representative./.