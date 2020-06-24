Vietjet Air promoting tourism in Nghe An
Budget carrier Vietjet Air will partner with the Tourism Department of north-central Nghe An province to promote local relic sites and scenic spots under a cooperation agreement the two signed on June 24.
Vietjet’s flights and services will also be introduced within tourism promotions.
Preferential air tickets will be offered to travel agencies to build full-package tours.
The carrier is offering various flights to and from Nghe An’s capital Vinh, linking it with HCM City, Can Tho, Phu Quoc Island, Nha Trang, Buon Ma Thuot, Da Lat, and Da Nang.
Vietjet Air and the Vietnam General Administration of Tourism also signed a tourism promotion agreement for the 2019-2021 period.
The airline has actively responded to the “Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam” programme introduced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, offering discounted tickets to stimulate demand.
As an official member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and with an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate, the privately-owned Vietjet Air has been ranked a seven-star airline in terms of international aviation safety by the prestigious AirlineRatings.
It was also among the world’s top 50 carriers in terms of financial health in 2018 and 2019, according to Airfinance Journal, and was named the best low-cost airline by Skytrax, CAPA, and AirlineRatings./.
