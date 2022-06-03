Passengers ready for the flight (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet Air on June 3 welcomed passengers back on its journey between Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and Phuket, a popular tourist destination of Thailand.



The airline, the first in Vietnam to resume flights between the two localities, will operate four round trips on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, each lasting two hours.



Vietjet earlier resumed flights from HCM City, Hanoi and Da Nang to the Thai capital city of Bangkok. The airline now has the biggest number of routes between Vietnam and Thailand.

At a Vietjet Air counter at Tan Son Nhat airport in HCM City . (Photo: VNA)

Since the beginning of 2022, Vietjet has pioneered in reopening routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang with the Republic of Korea (RoK), along with routes to destinations in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, facilitating travel of not only tourists but also businesspeople and investors, contributing to the country’s economic development./.