A Vietjet Air aircraft. (Photo: Vietjet Air)



– Low budget Vietjet Air had to reschedule flights between Vietnam and Busan, the Republic of Korea, on July 20 due to Typhoon Danas.The airline cancelled flights VJ990 and VJ991 from Nha Trang to Busan and vice versa that scheduled to take off at 00:20 am and 8:05 am. Affected passengers will be booked on the flights on the same route the following day.The flights VJ982 and VJ981 from Hanoi to Busan and vice versa rescheduled from 1:00 am and 8:00 am to 12:00 am and 18:45 pm, respectively.All affected passengers are entitled to compensation in accordance to Vietjet Air regulations.Vietjet Air has noticed the flyers at airports and via calls, SMS and hotline 1900 1866.The carrier advised passengers to visit its official website www.vietjetair.com for frequent updates on flight information. –VNA