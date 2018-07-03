Vietjet Air begun services related to international flights to and from the Cam Ranh International Airport at the airport’s international passenger terminal (T2). (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Vietjet Air announced on July 3 that it has officially begun services related to international flights to and from the Cam Ranh International Airport, in the central province of Khanh Hoa, at the airport’s international passenger terminal (T2).Accordingly, the carrier will place bulletin boards in easy-to-see locations, and guide passengers between the old terminal and the new one.Vietjet Air will operate counters E and F on the second floor of T2. A separate counter (F09) will be arranged for SkyBoss class passengers on the same floor. The counters will be equipped with modern technology and visually striking bulletin boards.Everyday, Vietjet Air offers more than 30 flights with five domestic routes from Cam Ranh to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and Thanh Hoa. It also provides flights on two international routes from Nha Trang to Seoul in the Republic of Korea and Siem Reap in Cambodia, as well as other international charter flights.Vietjet Air is currently the firm with the highest frequency of operations at the Cam Ranh International Airport.Passengers should arrive for check-in procedures three hours before the departure time of their international flights in the new terminal.Currently, Vietjet Air operates 60 aircraft of A320 and A321 types, undertaking more than 385 flights per day on 93 routes within Vietnam, as well as those to Hong Kong, Singapore, the RoK, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Cambodia. -VNA