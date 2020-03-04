Business Team set up to deal with online trading violations The General Department for Market Surveillance has recently set up a working team on e-commerce to deal with the increasing number of trade violations online.

Business Firms create new food products as exports to China slump The Vietnam Flour Corporation (Vikybomi) has created new food products made from wheat flour and farm produce such as dragon fruit and watermelon amid a reduction in fruit exports to China.

Business Oil country tubular goods subject to Canada’s anti-dumping sunset review The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has initiated an expiry review of its findings made on April 2, 2015, concerning the dumping of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) originating or exported from Vietnam and eight other countries and territories.

Business Loss turns to profit for Viettel Global last year Viettel Global Investment JSC posted more than 2.15 trillion VND (over 93 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2019, surging 2.3 trillion VND from the loss of 150 billion VND in the previous year.