Business Vietnam, Egypt look to strengthen trade, investment connectivity The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Egyptian Businessmen Association (EBA) on December 2 held a conference in Cairo to look into the business potential and chances in the field of commodities and logistics, exchanging information, promoting investing and strengthening trade connectivity between the two countries.

Business Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers talk agriculture, rural development A seminar was held in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on December 2 to share experience in agriculture, farmers and rural development, within the framework of a friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian farmers.

Business FTAs encourage food imports, investments in Vietnam Free trade agreements (FTAs) have created opportunities for food imports and foreign investment in the domestic food industry, according to experts.

Business Vietnam’s economy stays positive amid global growth slowdown: PM Vietnam’s economy remains positive despite the slowdown in global economic growth, especially in Asia, over the last 11 months, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for November on December 2.