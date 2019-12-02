Vietjet Air to open Ho Chi Minh City – Pattaya route
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The budget carrier Vietjet Air on December 2 announced a new route linking Ho Chi Minh City with Thailand’s Pattaya city via U-Tapao airport.
The new service will be launched on December 23 with one flight per day, bringing the total routes of Vietjet Air to Thailand to eight.
Its representative said the new route will not only facilitate travelling between Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces and Rayong and Pattaya which are well-known beach destinations of Thailand, but also create favourable conditions for foreign passengers via Tan Son Nhat and U-Tapao airports.
On the occasion, the carrier offered 100,000 tickets priced at 0 VND, exclusive of tax and fees, from 12-14pm during December 2-5.
The tickets are applied for international flights from December 23, 2019 to October 24. 2020, including Ho Chi Minh City – Pattaya, Da Lat/Da Nang/ Taipei (Taiwan – China) – Bangkok, and Thai domestic flights to Chiang Mai/ Chiang Rai/ Phuket/ Krabi/ Udon Thani and flights between Chiang Rai and Phuket/Udon Thani.
Tickets could be purchased via the website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air app, and www.facebook.com/vietjetairvietnam./.
