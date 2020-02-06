Business Da Nang licenses 14 foreign-invested projects in January The central coastal city of Da Nang granted licences to 14 foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of nearly 1.69 billion USD in January, the municipal Department of Planning and Investment announced on February 4.

Business Heineken Vietnam invests additional 70 million USD in Vung Tau factory The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has recently allowed Heineken Vietnam Brewery - Vung Tau JSC to increase its investment capital from 312.5 million USD to 381.3 million USD.

Business Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirus The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Business Foreign investors buy net 2 million USD on UPCoM in January Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of 46 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).