Vietjet Air to open three direct routes to India
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open three direct routes linking Vietnam’s Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, its representative said on February 6.
Accordingly, the Da Nang – New Delhi and Hanoi – Mumbai routes will be put into operation on May 14, 2020 with five flights and three flights per week, respectively, while the Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai route will offer four flights per week from May 15.
Vietjet Air Deputy General Director Nguyen Thanh Son said the new services will open up tourism and trade opportunities between the two nations, making it easier for passengers to fly to Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and other regional countries.
Tickets could be purchased from February 6 via the website www.vietjetair.com, mobile app Vietjet Air, or www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam.
With the new services, Vietjet Air will become the operator of five direct routes between Vietnam and India, the largest number compared to other carriers./.
