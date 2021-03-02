Business Vinh Long presses ahead with sustainable production, consumption The Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee in the Mekong Delta has issued a plan to implement the national action programme on sustainable production and consumption for 2021-2030.

Business Imports-exports contribute 2.37 billion USD to State budget in Jan-Feb State budget collection from import-export activities reached 54.76 trillion VND (2.37 billion USD) in the first two months, or 17.38 percent of the estimate and a year-on-year rise of 7.53 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.