Vietjet Air to resume flights to Van Don airport from March 3
Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced that it will resume its flights to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 3 after the airport is allowed to reopen on March 2.
Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)
The Van Don airport was temporarily shut down from January 29 after an airport security staff was confirmed positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietjet Air’s Flight VJ230 from Ho Chi Minh City will be the first to land at this airport on March 3 morning since the shutdown.
The carrier plans to conduct four round-trip flights on the route each week in March.
From February 27 to March 31, 2021, passengers buying tickets and flying with Vietjet Air across Vietnam will receive the special gift of 20kg checked baggage in addition with 7kg hand luggage completely for free.
The special offer is for passengers booking tickets at least 3 hours before departure time on Vietjet Air's official sales channels at www.vietjetair.com, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/, ticket offices and official agents, applying for all payment methods. The free checked baggage is immediately applied as customers choose to include a 20kg baggage package when booking on all domestic flight routes with the flight time from February 27, 2021 to April 25, 2021.
Especially, passengers do not miss opportunities to fly and experience the new super convenient Deluxe fare type of Vietjet Air at an unprecedented attractive price from only 399,000 VND (17.25 USD). In addition to the 20kg checked luggage for free, Deluxe passengers can enjoy free changes of flight, date, route for unlimited times; free priority check-in; free seat selection; and included Deluxe Flight Care programme.
Vietjet Air advised passengers to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information when checking in at airports as well as wear face masks during their flight to protect themselves and their community. All Vietjet Air flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, cabin crew and the community./.