Business State needs to help cut logistics cost for farm produce The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

Business Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, according to Nguyen Tran Nam, Chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association.

Business Talk discusses COVID-19 impact on Vietnamese firms in Laos Vietnamese businesses in Lao sat down together to discuss their operation during the COVID-19 pandemic at a talk in the capital Vientiane on July 12.

Business Motorbike sales drop 30.7 percent in Q2 The Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) has said its five members, namely Honda, Piaggio, Suzuki, SYM, and Yamaha, sold 518,920 motorbikes in the second quarter of 2020, a year-on-year drop of 30.77 percent.