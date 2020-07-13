Vietjet among top three best-performing companies on Vietnam stock exchanges in 2019
Budget airline Vietjet has been listed among the top three best-performing companies on Vietnam’s stock market in 2019.
An overview of the award ceremony (Source: Vietjet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Budget airline Vietjet has been listed among the top three best-performing companies on Vietnam’s stock market in 2019.
The announcement on Top 50 “Vietnam’s Best-performing Companies” was made at a ceremony held recently in Ho Chi Minh City. The event honoured leading enterprises with the presence of many prestigious names on Vietnam stock market such as Vietjet, Mobile World, and Vietcombank.
According to the results announced at the ceremony, Vietjet's SR-CAGR and ROE are 23 percent and 45 percent, respectively. With the market capitalisation reaching 2.23 billion USD, Vietjet is also among the largest capitalized enterprises on the stock market. Since the listing on Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange in 2017, Vietjet has always been among the top 3 best-performing companies receiving this honourable award.
In 2019, Vietjet continued to maintain its leading position in Vietnam’s domestic market with the total number of transported passengers reaching 25 million, among the top airlines with a leading technical reliability rate in the Asia Pacific region. Vietjet has also been awarded the highest ranking for aviation safety with 7-star from AirlineRatings.com.
Along with that, Vietjet has been continuously honoured with many prestigious international awards such as top 500 "Asia's Leading Brand", and the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by AirFinance Journal, top 50 "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020".
After the domestic aviation market was restored, Vietjet quickly launched the campaign "Returning to the sky" and opened eight new domestic routes, expanding the domestic flight network to 53 routes. Vietjet Thailand was the first airline to resume operations at Phuket Airport (Thailand) and also opened five new domestic routes in Thailand.
Under the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet is one of the few airlines to maintain stable operation with many effective resource management solutions and take advantage of social distancing time to organise training and development programmes to improve technical skills for employees. Since the beginning of 2020, making proactive efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet has implemented a series of drastic measures such as expanding cargo transportation services, developing SkyBoss services, ancillary services and Power Pass. In addition, the airline has been licensed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and started self-serving ground operations at Noi Bai International Airport in order to reduce costs, increase ancillary revenues, and, especially, improve the quality of customer services at the airport.
"Vietnam’s 50 Best Performing Companies" is a prestigious and reputable ranking conducted annually in consultation with leading economic and business experts. The Top 50 evaluates businesses’ results of companies in 3 consecutive years, based on: Revenue, Return on Equity (ROE), and Earnings per Share (EPS)./.