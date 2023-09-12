Business JETRO strengthens collaboration to bolster green growth in Vietnam Commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, the Vietnam News Agency speaks with Nakajima Takeo, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hanoi, to gain deeper insights into future advancements aligned with the global trend of green growth.

Business State budget revenue tops 70% of year's estimate in eight months The total State budget revenue in the first eight months of this year topped 962 trillion VND (nearly 40 billion USD), equivalent to 70.1% of the estimate for the whole of this year and 93.9% compared to the figure in the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported on September 11.