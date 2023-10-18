Illustrative photo (Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) - To celebrate Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20, Vietjet offers its passengers tickets priced from only 0 VND to international destinations and free 200,000 VND e-vouchers.

Accordingly, during three golden days from October 18 to October 20, 2023, Vietjet throws a "big party" of international tickets priced from only 0 VND applicable to all international routes to Australia, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Kazakhstan, and Southeast Asia.

The airline is also giving out free 200,000 VND e-voucher for lucky passengers who successfully register and apply the passenger name record (PNR) code on website https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/. Visit website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app, book and pay tickets immediately to comfortably arrange your flight schedules from November 1 to December 20, 2023.

Additionally, flying with Vietjet on the special day of October 20, female passengers will have opportunities to receive surprising gifts and wishes from the carrier.

Continuously expanding its flight network globally, Vietjet accompanies Vietnamese women on every journey on the world. More especially, passengers have the opportunity to experience Vietjet’s new routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth, Adelaide (Australia), Kochi, Tiruchirappalli (India), Jakarta (Indonesia), flights from Hanoi to Hong Kong (China) and many famous destinations in Japan, the RoK, Taiwan (China), Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Thailand during the year-end festival season.

Vietjet also protects all its passengers with free Sky Care travel insurance, which provides comprehensive protection from medical expenses to issues related to journey incidents.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA