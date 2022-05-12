Vietjet expands Northeast Asian flight network with three new routes
Vietjet will open two direct routes connecting Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi to Japan’s third and fourth biggest cities, Nagoya and Fukuoka, in early July.
A Vietjet's flight takes off at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. (Photo: Vietjet)
The airline’s first service from Bangkok to Fukuoka will also be launched in mid-July.
The thrice weekly service between Hanoi and Fukuoka will operate from July 2, 2022 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Hanoi – Nagoya route will commence from July 3, 2022 with four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Bangkok-Fukuoka will operate three flights a week from July 15 on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.
Passengers can reserve air tickets for flights between Hanoi and Fukuoka/Nagoya with fares as low as 384,000 VND (17 USD) from now. The Bangkok – Fukuoka service can be booked with super saving fares from 299 THB (9 USD) within May 16-20, 2022.
Vietjet’s Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son, said: “Vietjet already operated five direct services between Vietnam and Japan before pandemic, which were warmly welcomed by world travelers. The new services to Fukuoka and Nagoya from Hanoi and Bangkok following the resumption of existing routes confirm Vietjet’s resumption and continuous expansion post pandemic with up to eight direct services connecting Vietnam, Thailand, or Southeast Asia with Japan. I believe that the additional services will offer diversified travel destinations and flight times at the most affordable costs to travelers not only in the region but also around the world following the easing travel restriction in the coming time.”
On a Vietjet airplane (Photo: VNA)
Japan is one of the most favorite destinations for travelers from Southeast Asia with beautiful scenery and unique culture inherited for centuries. Fukuoka, in particular, which sits on the northern shore of Japan's Kyushu Island, is known for many great beaches, ancient temples, a variety of nature, and the rich culture and historical legacy of Kyushu. In the meantime, Nagoya is Japan's third most populous urban area with developed industrial economy and well-known for its signature landmarks including Nagoya castle and Atsuta shrine.
Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines. Hanoi, the capital city with over a thousand years of history, is home to enchanting lakes, unique urban areas such as the bustling Old Quarter and an array of fascinating heritage buildings.
Vietjet has recently resumed numerous routes that connect Vietnam and Japan’s major cultural, economic and political centers, operated by its new and modern fleet with various airline’s services and products. The Hanoi/HCMC – Tokyo (Narita) routes currently operate daily flight each route, the Hanoi/HCMC – Osaka routes operate five weekly flights and will increase to daily flight for each route starting mid-June. The Da Nang – Tokyo (Haneda) route will re-launch from July 8, 2022 with four weekly trips.
Besides the Japan routes, Vietjet has restored operation to Asian top destinations namely Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, New Delhi, Seoul, etc with affordable fares and frequent promotions./.