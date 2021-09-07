Vietjet flies nearly 1,000 policemen to support HCM City’s COVID-19 fight
Vietjet Air flights on September 6 carried nearly 1,000 public security officers and soldiers to Ho Chi Minh City to support the city’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
A VietJet Air flight carrying public security officers and soldiers to Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
They will be deployed to localities to perform duties at concentrated quarantine facilities, checkpoints and COVID-19 treatment hospitals, as well as coordinating with frontliners in the combat.
All of them were vaccinated against COVID-19 and had negative test results for SARS-CoV-2 on September 5.
Over the past time, Vietjet Air has conducted many flights carrying thousands of personnel and thousands of tonnes of goods to assist localities in fighting the pandemic.
The carrier has also organised many flights carrying vaccines and medical equipment and supplies to localities across the nation./.