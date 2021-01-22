Business Experts discuss measures to improve business environment A conference was held in Hanoi on January 21 to discuss measures to improve the domestic business environment and competitiveness of the economy as well as orientations for the next five years.

Business Rice exports to Philippines surpass 1-billion-USD mark The Philippines was the top importer of Vietnamese rice in 2020, purchasing 2.22 million tonnes worth 1.06 billion USD, a year-on-year surge of 4 percent in volume and 19.3 percent in value, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committee opens official portal The official portal of the Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committee was put into operation at a ceremony in Vientiane on January 21.