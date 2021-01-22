Vietjet honoured ‘The Low-Cost Carrier of the Year’ for cargo transportation
Payload Asia, an international magazine for air freight industry, on January 22 honoured Vietjet as ‘The Low-Cost Carrier of the Year’ and ‘The Belly Carrier of the Year’ for its outstanding cargo transportation in 2020.
“Vietjet wins the double awards this year thanks to its agility in air cargo strategy since March 2020, the very early stage of the global pandemic. With outstanding cargo activities throughout the year which helped to fill the logistics gap in the regional and global supply chain, the carrier has impressively demonstrated its excellence to the industry professionals”, said Payload Asia Editor Giullian Navarra.
The 7th Payload Asia Awards acknowledge the best companies in the air cargo market, including global carriers, airports, logistic suppliers of the year, putting the spotlight on services that benefit the rising e-commerce market.
“We’re very delighted to receive such an international recognition for Vietjet’s air cargo activities in a very challenging year of 2020. I believe that the freight operation of Vietjet in particular and of global airlines in general will get much busier in the coming time,” said Vietjet Cargo CEO Do Xuan Quang.
Vietjet last year configured some of its passenger aircraft for freight transportation purpose while applying new operational methods to strengthen its cargo service capacity. The airline has since delivered more than 60,000 tons of cargo transnationally, seeing its freight revenue leaping by 75 percent over the previous year’s.
Through interline agreements, Vietjet’s cargo also landed in America and Europe for the first time in 2020. The airline is set to be among a few airlines in the world reporting positive consolidated financial statement for 2020.
Vietjet wins the double awards this year thanks to its agility in air cargo strategy since March 2020 - Illustrative image (Photo: Vietjet Air)
As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.