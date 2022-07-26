Vietjet inaugurates more routes between Vietnam and RoK
Vietjet on July 25 jubilantly commenced operation of Ho Chi Minh City – Busan service with the maiden flight warmly welcomed with water cannon at Gimhae International Airport.
Delegates cut the ribbon to launch new routes (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)HCM City (VNA) - Vietjet on July 25 jubilantly commenced operation of Ho Chi Minh City – Busan service with the maiden flight warmly welcomed with water cannon at Gimhae International Airport.
Passengers on the debut flight also received flowers and souvenir gifts.
The inaugural flight of Da Nang - Busan service also took off on July 20 while the Hanoi/Nha Trang - Busan routes have been back to service from July 1 and July 21 respectively.
The four routes connecting key Vietnamese cities with Busan operate one daily return flight each with five hours per leg on average. The new services have been highly anticipated and welcomed by travelers for tourism, business trips and overseas study purposes.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “The new routes between Busan and Vietnam’s top four destinations emphasise Vietjet’s readiness, as the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of flight capacity, to meet rising regional travel demand in the coming time. Vietjet is committed to offering more flight options with the most affordable fares to bring passengers to their favourite destinations.”
Passengers on board a Vietjet flight (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)All Busan routes’ air tickets are offered as low as 12 USD one-way, excluding tax and fees, at www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air application and ticket agents.
Along with four direct routes to Busan, Vietjet currently operates six routes from Vienam’s top destinations namely Ho Chi Minh City/ Hanoi/ Da Nang/ Phu Quoc/ Nha Trang /Hai Phong to Seoul with 1- 2 return flights on a daily basis and will increase their flight frequencies in the coming time.
While the Republic of Korea has resumed the issuance of short-term travel visa, Korean travelers can enjoy visa exemption for a stay up to 15 days in Vietnam. International visitors are not required COVID-19 tests and no health declaration upon arrival in Vietnam.
Busan is a beautiful port city of the RoK and well-known for its beaches, temples and the unique colored Gamcheon culture village, romantic Haeundae Dalmaji Hill, Haedong Yonggungsa temple among other hidden gems. Busan also has all good places to shop and eat to meet all needs of shopaholics and foodies.
Located in the heart of Southeast Asia and home to a rich culture, diverse natural landscapes, delicious cuisine, and friendly local people, Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines, including its attraction to Korean travelers.
Vietjet’s expansive flight network from Seoul/Busan to Vietnam’s top destinations will also facilitate its flyers making connecting flights from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and most recently India/South Asia.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.