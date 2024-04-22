Vietjet increases flights to Dien Bien on occasion of 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory
To meet the demand of people and tourists coming to Dien Bien during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietjet increased the frequencies of flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Dien Bien to 28 flights per week.
Accordingly, the Hanoi - Dien Bien route will increase to 14 flights during the week from May 3 to May 11, 2024. Besides, there are 14 flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Dien Bien every week serving people and tourists travelling from the South to Dien Bien on the occasion of the anniversary of the "illustrious victory on five continents, shaking the Earth".
During the week of the holiday of April 30 and May 1, Vietjet has also added 86,000 seats, equivalent to over 450 flights on tourist routes and increased the frequency of flights to/from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang.
Vietjet also enhances its resources to increase flights, reduce turnaround times, serve passengers at airports and bring them the best price promotions.
