Business Flight departure time delays from RoK to Da Nang improved The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) of the Republic of Korea recently announced that a new air traffic flow management system that significantly reduces flight departure delays to the Vietnamese central city of Da Nang was put into official operation from August 15.

Business Seminar seeks IT solutions to promote digital transformation for tourism A seminar focusing on the application of information technology solutions to promote digital transformation for tourism businesses was held in Hanoi on August 17.

Business Charging station service – promising business amid EV era With the commencement of the electric vehicle (EV) era, a large number of charging stations are likely to be installed in the time to come, forming a new and promising business sector.

Business Da Nang promotes non-cash payment in tourism The central beach city of Da Nang has promoted non-cash payment, particularly in tourism areas and market system, making things more convenient for the locals and visitors.