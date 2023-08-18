Vietjet increases frequency of Hanoi – Bangkok route
Vietjet will increase the frequency of Hanoi - Bangkok route to three return flights per day with convenient flight time from August 30.
Illustrative photo (Photo: Courtesy of Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet will increase the frequency of Hanoi - Bangkok route to three return flights per day with convenient flight time from August 30.
With the increased frequency, passengers can fully enjoy their time to discover Thailand with tickets priced from only 0 VND which being opened for sale on every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.
New flights take off from Hanoi at 09:55 and land at 11:45 (local time), while flights from Bangkok to Hanoi take off at 12:45 (local time) and land at 14:35.
Vietjet operates 196 flights per week between Vietnam and Thailand. (Photo: Courtesy of Vietjet)Vietjet operates 196 flights per week between Vietnam and Thailand, from Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi/Da Nang/Phu Quoc to Phuket, Chiang Mai, Bangkok and easily connects with Thai Vietjet for Thailand’s domestic flights.
In addition to a great numbers of flights with flexible and convenient flight schedules, Vietjet has always offered attractive 0 VND promotions, given free Sky Care travel insurance, got points on loyalty programme SkyJoy and many other attractive gifts only available at Vietjet.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.