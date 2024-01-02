

Vietjet welcomes first international passengers on its flight to Ho Chi Minh City airport on January 1 (Photo: Vietjet)

- On the early morning of the first day of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City has enthusiastically welcomed first international passengers to the city who arriving on a Vietjet’s flight from Melbourne, Australia to the southern metropolis.

Welcoming the new year with new hopes and wishing the best things for everyone, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Vietjet have given New Year's greetings and lucky gifts to the first international passengers coming to Ho Chi Minh City.



Australia is a new destination that Vietjet started operating in 2023 with five routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide. These routes have quickly gained attention and popularity among passengers.



With the joy of “the first one” landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on January 1, Vietjet flights connecting Vietnam to Australia, as well as other international destinations, will undoubtedly bring even more flight opportunities for passengers and attract more tourists to Vietnam in the New Year.



In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City continued to lead the country in terms of passenger volume, revenue and contribution to Vietnam's tourism industry. The city welcomed nearly 5 million international visitors and nearly 35 million domestic tourists.



In the same year, Vietjet also opened 12 routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide (Australia), Kochi, Tiruchirappalli (India), Shanghai (China), Jakarta (Indonesia), Tokyo (Haneda, Japan), Vientiane (Laos), Dien Bien, and promised to further expand its international flight network, contributing to the promotion of tourism and the local economy.





Vietjet welcomes first international passengers on its flight to Da Nang airport on the first day of the new year (Photo: Vietjet)



Meanwhile the central city of Da Nang also welcomed first international passengers on Vietjet’s flight from the capital city of Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Da Nang International Airport on the morning of January 1.



Additionally, Vietjet also presented its passengers with an AI-powered calendar that carried a meaningful message: "Protect our planet - Fly with Vietjet" - a journey to spread awareness and protect the beautiful natural environment, showcasing the connection and love between humans and animals.



Vietjet always welcomes passengers on green, filled with smiles and happiness flights on modern and environmentally friendly aircraft. Vietjet offers a unique Vietnamese culinary experience on board such as Pho Thin, Banh Mi, iced milk coffee, etc. featuring hot meals along with a variety of delicious international cuisines, being served by dedicated and professional flight crews at an altitude of 10,000 meters. Fly with Vietjet to welcome the year 2024 with many wonderful new experiences and opportunities.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.



As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal.



The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, and Airline Ratings./.

