Vietjet launches 2022 plans at shareholders’ meeting
Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) on May 28 held the 2022 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting to review its resilient business performance against the pandemic, the last five-year term of the Board of Directors, and to vote on the 2021 audited financial statements and the development plan for 2022.
Vietjet's 2022 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)HCM City (VNA) - Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) on May 28 held the 2022 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting to review its resilient business performance against the pandemic, the last five-year term of the Board of Directors, and to vote on the 2021 audited financial statements and the development plan for 2022.
The global aviation industry has faced the most unprecedented and challenging time in its long history. Vietjet, though, has emerged from the pandemic with its pioneering spirit, patience, and robust inner strength.
Vietjet was reported to gain a consolidated revenue of 12,875 billion VND (approx. 555 million USD) in 2021 with the after-tax profit of 80 billion VND (approx. 3.4 million USD). As of December 31, 2021, Vietjet’s assets totaled nearly 51,654 billion VND (approx. 2.22 billion USD). Its debt-to-equity ratio stayed at 0.9 while the liquidity ratio was at 1.6 - all were considered good indicators in the aviation industry.
In 2021, Vietjet has bounced back and expanded its flight network, offering everyone more opportunities to fly and joined hands with localities contributing to the country’s economic recovery. The airline last year operated 40,000 flights, transporting more than 5.4 million passengers across over 50 domestic and international routes. It has also airlifted more than 63,000 tonnes of cargo, reporting a revenue growth of 200 percent year on year.
The airline has operated several flights to airlift doctors, police officers and soldiers to pandemic-stricken localities; delivered millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses and joined hands of strategic partners in Sovico Group to grant medical utilities including ambulances, breathing machines, testing kits, and hospital beds to many localities.
Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)By the end of 2021, Vietjet has a fleet of 76 aircraft flying to 44 domestic and 95 international destinations. To prepare for the post-pandemic recovery, Vietjet has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Airbus on the deliveries of aircraft orders and cooperation to develop the airline’s wide-body fleet in addition to further support post-pandemic.
Vietjet has invested in a wide-body fleet of Airbus A330-300 following the low-cost model, beginning a new era of longer-range flight routes. Both sides recently have also reached an agreement to continue their order contract with long-term cooperation programs aiming to make Vietnam a regional and global aviation center.
Shareholders at the meeting have passed a resolution on business plan for 2022, in which Vietjet eyes to expand its fleet to 82 aircraft, operating 100,000 flights and transporting 18 million passengers.
The shareholders have also voted to pass a resolution to pay a 20 percent stock dividend from accumulated undistributed profits from the years before the pandemic.
The airline this year plans to earn more than 22,300 billion VND (approx. 959 million USD) in air transport revenue and make a profit.
Vietjet, since its first flight in 2011, has pioneered in using e-tickets to replace paper ones and the implementation of e-commerce. In 2022, the airline is set to keep broadening its application of advanced technology, automation and innovation; bolstering the digital business sector in air transport, cargo and logistics; and growing and expanding air services including ground handling, training, financing, project investment and other services.
Vietjet has rolled out the SFC02 including solutions to optimize the fuel consumption in aircraft operation, reducing environmental pollution. In the coming time, the airline will continue the program to monitor and manage the fuel consumption and CO2 emission of civil aircraft, aiming towards emission reduction and climate change prevention.
Recognizing 2021 was a challenging year for the aviation industry, Vietnam Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan, representing the Vietnamese Government, however hailed that Vietjet had resiliently overcome it and demonstrated its efforts and business success.
He said that Vietjet has actively resumed its domestic and international routes after the pandemic was put under control, even opening new routes to Japan, the Republic of Korea and India. He hoped that Vietjet’s newly added wide-body Airbus A330 fleet preparing to fly to Australia and Europe would bring more success to the airline.
Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Deputy Director Dinh Viet Son acknowledged Vietjet’s contributions to the country’s aviation safety and service quality. He highly regarded Vietjet as a model for flexibility and adaptability to hold firm throughout the pandemic while seeking new opportunities to develop air transport.
“Following the scheme of ‘Flying in the digital era’, Vietjet has found the right way that is in line with the government’s (digital) orientation especially in the aviation sector, which demands highest safety and cutting-edge technology, and is also the current trend of the world,” said Son.
The meeting also approved the profit distribution plan in 2021 and the dividend payment plan in 2022; bond issuance plan; plan to increase charter capital; and elected members of the Board of Directors for 2022-2027 term with independent members who are experienced experts in the fields of insurance and aviation./.