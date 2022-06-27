Vietjet launches 7 new international routes at Da Nang Investment Forum 2022
Vietjet and Da Nang exchange their MoU and annouce the opening of the seven new international routes under the witness of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (holding the microphone)(Photo: Vietjetair.com)Hanoi (VNA) – The new-age carrier Vietjet has officially announced its seven new routes connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang with Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and India at the recent Da Nang Investment Forum 2022.
As the first step in the airline's cooperation commitments with the city, the routes will link the Da Nang with Singapore, Busan of the RoK, and five cities of Indian - New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore.
They will operate from July, with four to seven return flights per week, meeting the demand for tourism, trade, investment, and visiting relatives.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: "Da Nang is one of the most attractive destinations for international tourists in Vietnam. Vietjet has transported nearly 22 million passengers from/to Da Nang until now, currently operated eight domestic and five international routes flying from/to Da Nang. Vietjet believes that the new routes announced today will continue to contribute to opening more opportunities, promoting economic, trade and business investment between Da Nang city and other cities, countries in the region."
At the event, Vietjet signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a five-year strategic cooperation (2022 - 2027) to support the socio-economic development of the country in general and Da Nang in particular.
Accordingly, the airline will coordinate to promote the city’s image to domestic and international visitors as well as its trade, tourism, and investment activities. It will paint Da Nang’s tourism brand into its aircraft, while Da Nang will team up with the carrier in a series of demand stimulation events, and investment promotion conferences, among others.
In Da Nang, Vietjet is the first airline operating both domestic and international routes to its new airport./.