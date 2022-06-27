Business Quang Ninh sees slow disbursement of public investment capital Public investment disbursement in the northern province of Quang Ninh reached 27 percent as of mid-June, much lower than the target, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business E-commerce enabler OnPoint raises 50 million USD from Singapore fund OnPoint, an e-commerce enabler in Vietnam has successfully raised 50 million USD in a series B fund-raising round from SeaTown Private Capital Master Fund managed by SeaTown Holdings International, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings.

Business Cashew industry faces huge challenges Vietnam exported over 206,000 tonnes of cashew nuts worth 1.19 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, down 7.81% in volume and 6.81% in value, the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) reported.